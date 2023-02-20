Atomic Heart action RPG game launches on PC, PS and Xbox tomorrow

The new action role-playing game from game development studio Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment and 4Divinity is now available to preorder and will be officially launching tomorrow becoming available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The single player action RPG allows you to improvise weapons to survive the aftermath of scientific research in an alternative 1955. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game before it launches tomorrow February 21st 2023.

“In a mad and sublime utopian world, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you’ll have to pay in blood. In the 1930s, scientist Dmitry Sechenov develops a liquidized programmable module called the Polymer, sparking massive technological breakthroughs in the fields of energy and robotics in the USSR and freeing much of the populace from manual labor. These breakthroughs include a networked artificial intelligence called the “Kollektiv” linking these robots together.”

“Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Well, that’s how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it… The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world.”

“Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and fight for good.”

For more information about the new action RPG game jump over to the official developer website or Steam to preorder ahead of the games launch.

