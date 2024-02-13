Abarth 695 75° Anniversario unveiled

Abarth has announced that it is launching a new special edition car, the Abarth 695 75° Anniversario, and just a total of 1,368 units of the car will be made, the car is launching to celebrate 75 years of Abarth.
You can find out more details about the new Abarth 695 75° Anniversario over at the Abarth website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this limited edition car will cost.
