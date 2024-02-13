Abarth 695 75° Anniversario unveiled

The new Abarth 695 75° Anniversario edition, but you’ll have to hurry—there are only 1,368 of these beauties up for grabs. This nod to its famed 1.4 T-Jet engine is no coincidence; the number mirrors the engine’s size to the dot: 1,368cc. They’ve cranked up the juice with a Garrett GT 1446 turbocharger, pumping out 180 HP and a beefy 250 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Talk about speedy—this little rocket can hit up to 225 km/h and zoom from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 6.7 seconds. And that exhaust? It sports the legendary Record Monza with a clever active valve. Plus, it’s kitted out with Koni FSD shock absorbers on both ends for a smooth ride.

This limited series isn’t just about the specs; it’s got a look to match. Decked out in a standout livery, it even flaunts a special logo inside and out, making every trip a moment to remember for the brand’s die-hard fans.