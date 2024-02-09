New Abarth 600e Scorpionissima has 240 HP

Abarth has unveiled its new Abarth 600e and the launch edition model will be called the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima the car will come with 240 horsepower, it gets a range of features including a mechanical limited-slip differential and high-performance tires developed in Formula E.

Designed to leave Abarth fans speechless, the Scorpionissima model is built around three main features: a design to reach maximum performance, a car structure to make it the most powerful Abarth ever, and a competitive spirit to attract motor enthusiasts. Thanks to its loaded equipment, the New Abarth 600e will be able to thrill enthusiasts, giving them the possibility to drive safely without giving up on the aggressive and muscular look of their car.

Equipped with 240HP, the New Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is fiercely competitive and powerful. There has never been a more powerful Abarth. In addition, the equipment of this new Abarth proves that performance is the mantra that inspired Abarth engineers. Made to be unique in the field of electric cars, the Abarth 600e will feature a mechanical limited-slip differential that guarantees excellent driving stability, improved handling, and traction.

You can find out more details about the new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima over at the Abarth website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new electric vehicle will cost.

Source Abarth



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals