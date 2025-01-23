New AAEON SMARC RISC and x86 Modules for IoT Industrial Automation and Smart Systems

AAEON has introduced two new SMARC modules, the uCOM-IMX93 and uCOM-ASL, expanding its product line with x86 and RISC-based options. These modules are designed for industrial IoT and AI edge applications, offering features tailored for rugged environments and advanced automation. Built on RISC and x86 architectures, deliver a combination of robust performance, energy efficiency, and adaptability.

They are engineered for a variety of applications, including industrial automation, human-machine interfaces (HMI), and smart building control systems. With rugged designs and advanced features, these modules are tailored to perform reliably in challenging environments, making them suitable for industries requiring durable and efficient computing solutions.

Advanced SMARC Modules for Industrial IoT

The uCOM-IMX93 and uCOM-ASL exemplify AAEON’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for industrial IoT and edge computing. The uCOM-IMX93 is powered by the RISC-based NXP i.MX 93 Applications Processor Family, while the uCOM-ASL uses Intel’s x86-based Atom x7000E Processor Series. Both modules are designed to deliver reliable performance in space-constrained and harsh environments, making them ideal for applications that demand efficiency, flexibility, and durability.

uCOM-IMX93: RISC-Based Efficiency

The uCOM-IMX93 is built on the NXP i.MX 93 Applications Processor Family, featuring Arm Cortex-A55 and Cortex-M33 cores. This RISC-based module is optimized for low-power operations, making it particularly suitable for portable edge devices and industrial IoT systems. Its design emphasizes energy efficiency without compromising on performance, allowing it to handle demanding tasks in industrial environments.

Key features of the uCOM-IMX93 include:

– Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, one of which supports time-sensitive networking (TSN) for precise communication in automation systems.

– Integrated NXP 2D graphic acceleration for enhanced visual performance.

– Two CAN 2.0 FD interfaces, allowing seamless industrial communication.

– Multiple GPIO and HDMI options for versatile display connectivity.

Security is a central focus of the uCOM-IMX93, with an optional TPM 2.0 module to ensure data protection and system integrity. The module is designed to operate in extreme conditions, with a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, and supports the Universal Update Utility (UUU), simplifying fleet management and software updates.

uCOM-ASL: x86 Power in a Compact Form

The uCOM-ASL uses Intel’s Atom x7000E Processor Series, offering x86 performance in a rugged and compact design. This module is tailored for advanced automation and control applications, where high processing power and reliable connectivity are essential. It supports up to three high-resolution display outputs (two DP++ and one eDP) with resolutions up to 3840 x 2160, making it suitable for applications requiring detailed visual outputs.

Key features of the uCOM-ASL include:

– Up to 16 GB LPDDR5(x) memory, making sure smooth multitasking and efficient data processing.

– Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports for high-speed network connectivity.

– PCIe Gen 3 expansion options, along with multiple UART, SMBus, I2C, and customizable GPIO interfaces.

– BIOS customization options to tailor the module for specific industrial needs.

Like the uCOM-IMX93, the uCOM-ASL is built to withstand extreme conditions, with an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. Its industrial-grade components ensure long-term reliability, even in demanding environments.

Key Hardware Specifications

uCOM-IMX93:

– Processor: NXP i.MX 93 Applications Processor Family (Arm Cortex-A55 and Cortex-M33 cores).

– Ethernet: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, one with TSN support.

– Graphics: NXP 2D Graphic Acceleration.

– Interfaces: Two CAN 2.0 FD, GPIO, HDMI.

– Security: Optional TPM 2.0.

– Temperature Range: -40°C to 85°C.

– Management: Universal Update Utility (UUU).

uCOM-ASL:

– Processor: Intel Atom x7000E Processor Series (6 W to 12 W).

– Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5(x).

– Display: Three high-resolution outputs (two DP++, one eDP).

– Ethernet: Dual 2.5GbE LAN.

– Expansion: PCIe Gen 3, UART, SMBus, I2C, GPIO.

– Temperature Range: -40°C to 85°C.

Applications and Use Cases

The uCOM-IMX93 and uCOM-ASL are designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial IoT and edge computing.

– The uCOM-IMX93 is optimized for applications requiring low power consumption and efficient processing, such as:

– Portable edge devices.

– Industrial HMI systems.

– Smart building control systems.

– The uCOM-ASL is ideal for applications demanding high processing power and rugged reliability, including:

– Advanced automation and control systems.

– Space-constrained environments.

– High-resolution display applications in industrial settings.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing details for the uCOM-IMX93 and uCOM-ASL have not yet been disclosed. However, AAEON is expected to position these modules competitively within the industrial IoT and edge computing market. Availability information is also pending, but customers can contact AAEON or its authorized distribution partners for updates and inquiries.

Versatile Solutions for Industrial IoT

AAEON's uCOM-IMX93 and uCOM-ASL SMARC modules reflect the company's dedication to advancing industrial IoT and AI edge computing. By offering both RISC and x86 architectures, these modules provide versatile solutions for a wide range of applications. Their rugged designs, advanced features, and support for emerging technologies position them as reliable options for industries seeking durable and efficient computing platforms.



