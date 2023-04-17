70mai Omni 360 degree AI dash cam

There is nothing worse than having a front facing vehicle dash camera fitted and somebody hits the side or rear of your car. Making your valuable footage useless when trying to make an insurance claim. To solve this irritating problem 70mai well-known for its range of vehicle dash cameras has created the first ever 360° dash cam. Featuring a 140° field-of-view lens combined with a large aperture f1.5 and PureCel Plus-S HDR technology.

Unique 360 degree rotating camera

The Omni dash cam is equipped with a unique rotating camera, enabling the Omni to view every point around your car, removing any blind spots and helping monitor wherever the action might be occurring. Originally launched via a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, the unique dash cam is now available to purchase with either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal eMMC NAND storage, priced at $184.99 or $199.99 respectively with worldwide shipping available.

Hardwire or USB connection

The dash cam takes the form of a small capsule design that is easy to fit using the supplied USB cable, which can connect to the provided cigarette lighter USB adapter. Or be wired directly into your car’s electrical system using the 70mai Hardwire Kit for Dash Cam, which can be purchased separately priced at $18.99.



Wiring the dash cam directly to your car provides additional features and allows you to benefit from AI Motion Detection, one of the main unique selling points of the Omni. As well as being able to benefit from the cameras 24-hour parking protection, which requires the AI motion protection technology which is not available when you use a USB cigarette lighter connection.

Quick Installation

Installation takes about 15 minutes and this time includes downloading the companion application to your phone and making a Bluetooth connection to the camera. Once the app is installed on your phone, simply follow the on-screen instructions to connect to the dash cam. Once connected, you can view the cameras footage directly on your smartphone as well as other useful data.

To fit the dash camera to your car, simply apply the clear antistatic sheet to your windscreen and then the dash can to the antistatic sheet using the adhesive pad already attached to the camera. 70mai also provides a handy tool allowing you to hide any cables between the windscreen and fascia of your car, making the installation look extremely professional and uncluttered. Check out the video below to learn more about the simple installation and more about hardwiring the Omni camera directly into the electrical system of your car.

Omni Installation Guide

24hr AI parking surveillance mode

The AI Motion Detection technology incorporated into the dash cam allows the camera to automatically detect suspicious movement around your car when in parking mode. Alerting you and recording any suspicious activity for you to view when you return to your car.

60 FPS Dynamic Vision

70mai have made the dash cam capable of capturing 60 frames per second thanks to its Dynamic Vision technology, providing you with clear video footage even when driving on faster roads or in bumpy conditions. Not only that, but the camera can provide exceptional day and night vision clarity, thanks to the large F1 .5 aperture lens and internal eMMC Storage, which provides several benefits over SD cards, beating them on performance, reliability and integration.

eMMC storage

Rather than using a removable storage cards that could be damaged the Omni is fitted with eMMC storage. This type of storage is directly soldered onto a dash cams main processing board, allowing for faster data transfer rates. As it uses a parallel interface with multiple data lanes compared to the serial interface of SD cards. Resulting in quicker read and write speeds when compared to SD cards.

eMMC is also more durable and perfect for the looping recording system that the dash camera incorporates when recording your driving footage and providing a more power friendly alternative to SD cards for storage.

Motion and Collision Detection

Rather than collecting a complete 360° view of all sides of your vehicle at the same time, perhaps by using a fisheye lens or similar that can distort footage and views. The Omni uses a unique combination of motion and collision detection to monitor every angle of your vehicle. Quickly moving the camera lens to focus on where the action might be occurring, whether it be a bump or someone suspiciously coming to0 close to your vehicle when it is parked.

Thanks to the camera’s AI Motion Detection algorithm, it can easily recognize human presence around your car and precisely target their location automatically. Following their movement and recording footage of what they might be doing.

Time-lapse and loop recording modes

When the camera detects a knock or bump when parked, the camera will automatically identify the direction of the impact and turn towards that area recording footage simultaneously. Making sure you can identify who or what has damaged your vehicle on any side while you were away.

GPS and route tracking included

Other great features of the 70mai Omni camera include front facing car alerts, pedestrian alerts and lane departure notifications, when you drift from your current lane, indicating you may need to take a break from driving.

The camera can also track your route thanks to its integrated GPS system and car finder technology. After each trip, a route tracking map is automatically generated and synced with the 70mai app. During your drive the GPS system log tracks your real-time coordinates precisely locating where you are in case of emergency. This same GPS technology can also help you locate your car in crowded car parks and cities.

70mai Omni Night Driving Recording

Whether you are driving in the night or day, the dash cam can capture clear footage thanks to its extra-large aperture lens and recording software that captures color accurate footage thanks to the “best-in-class” image sensor. While the onboard software automatically calculates the optimal exposure even in complex lighting situations.

Voice Control

If all those features were not already enough, 70mai have also included handy voice controls on the Omni. Allowing you to easily control the camera when your smartphone is not connected. Using simple voice commands, the camera is capable of carrying out a selection of actions without you requiring to take your eyes off the road.

Omni also features a handy digital helper in the form of MaiX who provides a variety of different feedback emojis directly on the 1.2 inch LCD screen. Allowing you to see at a glance the status of your camera and receive updates or alerts that might be triggered when driving.

Phone App and Bluetooth connectivity

Once you have the phone application installed, the Omni camera can provide you with live streaming footage of your car while you are away from it.



70mai also allows you to control the camera remotely directly from your phone, enabling you to check the surrounding vicinity of your vehicle remotely from wherever you may be. Although as explained earlier, if the AI parking surveillance system detects anything untoward, it will automatically notify you via your phone and start recording.

Dash Cam Omni phone application

For the past several weeks, I’ve been using the 70mai Omni dash cam, and I am genuinely amazed by its features and capabilities, particularly given its reasonable price. If you’re considering buying a new dashcam or upgrading your current one, I strongly suggest looking into the Omni. It’s now available with either 64 or 128 GB eMMC storage options, priced at $184.99 and $199.99, respectively. For full specifications, supported functionality and shipping jump over to the official 70mai website.

Source : 70mai





