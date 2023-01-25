MagFlexPlate 3D resin printer flexible stainless steel build plate

Those of you lucky enough to own 3D resin printers might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the MagFlexPlate. Specifically designed to offer a flexible stainless steel build plate with magnetic base for Anycubic, Elegoo, Phrozen, Prusa, Formlabs resin 3D printers. Launched by Kickstarter the 3D print plates are available from just €15.

The project’s creator explains a little more about the design of the new plate and its features and builds upon their previous successful Kickstarter campaigns. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $16 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates).

“To thank your previous support I decided to improve it and add as more size as i can in this campaign with the same goal of the previous campaigns: share it with as many people as possible, making it accessible to everyone, with honest prices without sacrificing safety and quality, of course! By this principle and like the previous campaign I decided to create rewards all discounted to the maximum of my possibilities: without early birds, without limited discounts based on quantity and without stretch goals! Everyone will have the opportunity to have the best product at the best price right away! like in the previous campaign.”

3D resin printer build plate

“As you well know I have always tried to improve MagFlexPlate™ despite the quality and materials used were the best on the market! To have the best for each of you and consequently for me I continued to improve it both in design and in the choice of materials used! At the beginning i dìstarted using only an etched surface that gave sufficient grip but, as the days went by, we realized that this type of processing tended to lose performance as the plate was used forcing people to scratch the surface that slowly began to become smooth.For this reason, I decided to invest in research, replacing the etched surface with a laser-engraved surface.”

If the MagFlexPlate crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the MagFlexPlate 3D resin printer flexible build plate project observe the promotional video below.

“Laser engraving allowed us the possibility of creating a specific pattern that improves not only the performance of the grip but also increases the flexibility of the Stainless Steel! I study the honeycomb design and we improved it by interspersing each hex with a space that places them at the same distance from each other, and inserting other lines within each hex! Each hex has a size of 5 mm! The set of lines and intervals creates, to date, the strongest grip and the most resistant flexibility you can find on the market! For the Flexible Plate I improved the design of the holed tabs making them thicker also in consideration of the greater power of the new 3mm Magnetic Base in order to make them even more resistant to traction!”

