Plybot affordable smart 3D printer with unique arms

Ian Wilding has created a new 3D printer called Plybot which uses unique arms to control the position of its print head rather than the traditional runners, offering a 3D printer like no other. Plybot has this month launched by a Kickstarter and has been specifically designed to provide users with a simple to use 3D printer, that can be used by anyone even if they have no previous experience with 3D printers.

If the Plybot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around Launch date . To learn more about the Plybot 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“We’re giving our Kickstarter backers a limited edition, matte black Plybot: a colorway made specifically for the first-ever Plybot launch. Each printer comes with a selection of PLA filament reels, cables that allow you to connect to the printer via USB (should you not wish to use Wi-Fi), and a link to download the Plybot app. Within minutes of opening the box you’ll be making your first print!”

Plybot comes supplied with its very own companion application which is available on both iOS and Android devices and provides complete control of your Plybot. Enabling you to install new filament, accessories and even your own preferred software. No restrictions have been put on the 3D printer, allowing you to customise it to your exact requirements. Even with this open design the Plybot still provides a 3D printing system that is capable of printing directly out of the box, says its creator.

“Plybot’s arms are one-of-a-kind, and aren’t just for show! Aside from looking human, the vastly simplified arm design allows it to print bigger, faster, and more reliably. 60% of the printer is printable! Gone are the days of gigantic machines spluttering for hours to churn out one tiny paperweight.”

“Plybot has its very own app, available on iOS and Android. Use it to control your Plybot, find objects to print, and order new filament and accessories for your machine. If you want to use your own software, we won’t restrict you, but for those of you that just want something that works out of the box – One-Click printing is finally here!”

Specifications :

Mobile App: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Print Volume: 7″ x 6″ x 5″

7″ x 6″ x 5″ Print Speeds: Draft. Normal. Fine.

Draft. Normal. Fine. Resolution Range: 0.05mm to 0.3mm

0.05mm to 0.3mm Default Resolution: 0.2mm

0.2mm Nozzle diameter: 0.4mm

0.4mm Extruder: Dual gear extruder with Bowden tube

Dual gear extruder with Bowden tube Print Bed: Flexible magnetic build platform (Heated)

Flexible magnetic build platform (Heated) Part Cooling Fan: Z-axis mounted

Z-axis mounted Bed Levelling: Under-bed Piezo elements

Under-bed Piezo elements Compatible Systems: Any browser

Any browser Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, SD Card

Wi-Fi, USB, SD Card Onboard intelligence: 32 bit processor

32 bit processor Motors: 4x NEMA17″

4x NEMA17″ Dimensions: 10″ x 7″ x 10″

10″ x 7″ x 10″ Shipping size: 12″ x 12″ x 12″

12″ x 12″ x 12″ Weight: 12 lbs

12 lbs Print Materials: PLA

PLA Voltage: 12V DC

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Plybot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

