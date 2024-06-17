3D Printable ATX PC case designed for smaller 3D printers 180 x 180mm

Are you a PC builder looking to 3D print your own ATX case, but feel limited by the size of your printer? Look no further! This innovative modular ATX case designed by makerunit is engineered specifically to overcome the constraints of smaller 3D printers while delivering a high-quality, professional-grade case.

The key challenges in designing an ATX case for 3D printing lie in ensuring compatibility with popular compact 3D printers like the Prusa Mini and Bamboo A1 Mini, without compromising on structural integrity or visual appeal. This modular design tackles these challenges head-on by:

Splitting panels into sections that fit within a compact 180×180 mm build plate

Maintaining structural strength through precise engineering and clever joint design

Preserving the sleek aesthetics of a high-end ATX case despite the modular construction

To embark on your 3D printing journey with this modular ATX case, you’ll need a 3D printer equipped with a build plate of at least 180×180 mm. The design has been carefully optimized for support-free printing, streamlining the process and minimizing material waste. With approximately 2.5 kg of filament required for the entire case, this project is accessible to both hobbyists and professionals alike.

3D Printable ATX PC case

One of the standout features of this modular ATX case is its user-friendly assembly process. Each part is clearly numbered, guiding you seamlessly through each step of the build. The panels are secured using butterfly joints, ensuring a snug and stable fit without adding complexity to the assembly. For robust connections that can withstand repeated assembly and disassembly, the design incorporates threaded inserts and M3 screws.

Versatile Cooling and Component Compatibility

This modular ATX case is designed to accommodate a wide range of cooling configurations, including radiators and fans, allowing you to tailor your setup to your specific needs. It can house large graphics cards up to 335 mm in length, making it suitable for high-performance builds. The case also offers multiple power supply placement options, giving you the flexibility to design your build according to your preferences.

The case features magnetic side panels, providing easy access to the interior for effortless upgrades and maintenance. Thoughtfully placed cutouts enable efficient cable management, ensuring a clean and organized build. An optional drive cage supports both 3.5″ and 2.5″ drives, catering to your storage requirements.

To ensure that this modular ATX case can handle the demands of high-performance components, it has undergone extensive temperature management tests under stress conditions. The case has proven its ability to effectively manage the thermal output of powerful components like the 3090 Founders Edition GPU, making it a reliable choice for gaming and professional use.

You can get your hands on this modular ATX case design by purchasing the design files or accessing them through a subscription model. For additional support and community engagement, join the Discord server, where you can connect with other users, share experiences, and get assistance throughout your build process.

In conclusion, this modular 3D printable ATX case is a catalyst for PC builders with smaller 3D printers. With its clever design, easy assembly, and versatile compatibility, it empowers you to create a professional-grade ATX case tailored to your needs. Embrace the future of PC building and embark on your 3D printing journey today!

