lilM8 affordable ultraquiet 3D printer hits Kickstarter

The engineers and develop and team at 3DG8 based in Sydney, Australia have created a new ultraquiet easy-to-use 3D printer that supports plug and play straight out-of-the-box allowing you to start printing your 3D designs almost immediately. The affordable 3D printer is now available on Kickstarter and has already been tested by the active 3DG8 community. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $406 or £301 (depending on current exchange rates).

lilM8 3D printer

“We’ve designed the lilM8 (little mate) to be a simple first step into the world of 3D technology by keeping its carefully selected features focused on delivering a great 3D experience for new adopters. You and your lilM8 can create the most wonderful things at the press of a single button. Create anything from your favourite characters to practical household items, from educational designs to fashion products. The only limitation is your imagination! And for those of us that don’t have infinite imagination, we have a community of people sharing ready-to-make creations every day. Our proto-type community helped us refine our machine to a point where even a not-so tech savvy family made an amazing volume of objects in just a few weeks.”

If the lilM8 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the lilM8 3D printer project watch the promotional video below.

“Valuable feedback from our prototype testers showed us how to make a great user experience. So your lilM8 will be really easy to use, our new upgraded Firmware and 2 part magnetic bed means anyone can make an item without needing to level a bed, learn how to calibrate a machine or learn software. Early model lilM8’s were loud, but our new customised PCB chip-set means the lilM8 operation is silky smooth and virtually silent from a range of 12-21db, and we think will be ideal for the home, office, or classroom.”

“Your lilM8 will come assembled and ready to go, the only things you will need to do is plug it in, load up the first filament you want to use (Blue, Pink, Silver, Gold, Rainbow, Black, White etc) and select your first Make. It doesn’t require assembly, calibration, levelling or installation of software.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official lilM8 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

