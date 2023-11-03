ChromaSet upgrade your 3D printer with color multifilament printing and more

A new innovation in the world of 3D printing has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Co Print ChromaSet. Capable of transforming your 3D printer into a color multifilament printing system, as well as adding a wealth of new features. At the heart of the ChromaSet ecosystem lies the ChromaPad, a device that redefines the 3D printing experience by offering advanced features such as speed, control, and compatibility with multiple printers.

Equipped with a powerful Amlogic S905X3 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and 5Ghz wifi support, the ChromaPad color 3D printing system is a powerhouse that can accelerate print speed up to 300+ mm/s, making projects three times faster. This device is not only about speed, but also about control. With the ChromaScreen software, users can control multiple extruders and manage multiple printers at once, offering a level of convenience and efficiency previously unseen in the 3D printing world.

The ChromaPad is designed to be compatible with many popular printers that support Klipper software. This compatibility allows for hassle-free upgrades and straightforward plug-and-play, making it a versatile addition to any 3D printing setup. Furthermore, the ChromaPad can remotely control up to 8 printers from any device, further enhancing its versatility and convenience. Early bird rewards are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $299 or £246 (depending on current exchange rates).

The ChromaSet color 3D printing ecosystem also includes the ChromaHead, a toolhead designed for multi-filament 3D printing. The ChromaHead is engineered to minimize issues such as jamming and clogging, which are common in multi-filament 3D printing. With a compact design and unique rail plug system, the ChromaHead ensures compatibility across different mechanical setups. Its filament cutting mechanism achieves a success rate of 99.9% in clean cuts, significantly reducing the chances of printing errors.

The ChromaSet ecosystem also includes the KCM (Klipper Chroma Module) and ECM (Extended Chroma Module). The KCM offers all the features of ChromaPad for users who already have a Klipper-based 3D printer, while the ECM increases extruder limits, allowing the addition of up to 4 extruders into a single output via USB. These modules are designed to increase compatibility and versatility, making the ChromaSet a comprehensive solution for all 3D printing needs.

Assuming that the ChromaSet funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the ChromaSet transforms your 3D printer into a colour multifilament printing system project delve into the promotional video below.

Last but not least, the ChromaSet ecosystem includes the CX-1 Extruder, a component engineered with Titanium gears, a dual-drive system, and high-torque features for the smooth movement of the filament. The CX-1 Extruder offers robust grip, pushing force, and outstanding torque for excellent performance, making it a crucial part of the ChromaSet ecosystem.

Color 3D printing

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of 3D printing technologies and systems :

The ChromaSet ecosystem offers a comprehensive solution to upgrade your 3D printer with color multifilament printing and more. With advanced components like the ChromaPad, ChromaHead, KCM, ECM, and CX-1 Extruder, ChromaSet provides an unmatched 3D printing experience. Whether it’s speed, control, compatibility, or versatility, ChromaSet delivers on all fronts, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of 3D printing.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the transforms your 3D printer into a colour multifilament printing system, jump over to the official ChromaSet crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals