If you own a resin 3D printer you might be interested in a new Kickstarter project launch this month for the Kirin. A 4K light engine specifically designed to help enhance your 3D printing workflow and designs. Offering a lifespan of over 18,000 hours the easy to assemble 3D printing light engine has a maximum build volume of 271 mm x 169 mm and features an adjustable projection size and distance. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $499 or £405 (depending on current exchange rates).

“It’s HITRY again. We are back after the huge success of our Rocket 1 printer. Thanks to your amazing support, we were able to turn our first crowdfunding project into reality. But we didn’t stop there and through the continuous R&D of 3D printing equipment, we are so excited to be back with Kirin: DSP 4K Light Engine. It is specially designed for resin 3D printer users who want to upgrade or customize their current printers. If you want to unlock a 4K DLP printing experience, then Kirin is a perfect choice!”

4K light engine

“The HITRY Kirin DSP 4K Light Engine is designed to upgrade your existing resin 3D printer with technology that enables the benefits of LCD, DLP & SLA printing. With its self-developed DSP (Digital Surface Projection) technology, Kirin can level up to greater accuracy, higher printing speed, larger build volume, and a wider range of compatible resins than your original printer.”

If the Kirin crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Kirin 3D printing DSP 4K light engine project view the promotional video below.

“One of the best things about Kirin is that it has adjustable projection focus, which means you can optimize projection distance and printing size with ease! Open up more possibilities and creativity with Kirin. The maximum printing speed of 120mm/h is possible, thanks to Kirin’s advanced features such as 4K UHD optical lens, 110w/m² Max power density.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3D printing DSP 4K light engine, jump over to the official Kirin crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals