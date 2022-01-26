AnkerWork B600 2K web camera with light $220

Anker has this week made available their new 2K video conferencing web camera in the form of the AnkerWork B600 which was officially unveiled earlier this month during CES 2022. The web camera features a 4 microphone array, dual speakers, 2K camera capable of showing “True-to-Life” video and a handy built-in light to provide extra illumination to your face during your calls. Another handy feature incorporated into the web camera is the companies “Solo Frame” which allows it to keep your face at the centre of the cameras attention and incomplete focus during your call.

2K web camera with light

“The hybrid work model is requiring consumers to invest in multiple conferencing solutions – lights, mics, cameras and more – to stay connected with their colleagues,” said Eric Villines, Head of Global Communications at Anker Innovations. “The B600 is the first all-in-one video conferencing bar to offer a true plug and play studio experience. It makes everyone look and sound more professional while removing excess clutter in the workspace.”

“The B600 also features VoiceRadar, an intelligent vocal radar technology that leverages four highly sensitive mics to detect, isolate and enhance the user’s voice audio from different directions. In addition, its 2X2W speakers incorporate directional beamforming technology that deliver incredible sound even in the noisiest of environments.

Through MagicSight intelligent lighting technology, the B600 can accurately compensate for any lighting conditions in the home office. The B600 analyzes facial lighting through the camera and calculates the ideal lighting requirements for a perfect image. The B600 also delivers automated lighting adjustment through its built-in LED light bar to ensure users look their best in any setting. Color temperature and brightness can be adjusted using the AnkerWork app.”

Features of the AnkerWork B600 Video Conferencing Bar

4-Mic Array with VoiceRadar

Specialized Low-Distortion Dual Silk Speakers

Built-In 2K Resolution Camera

MagicSight Automatic Brightness and Color Temperature Adjustment

