27,000 mAh 260W Graphene power bank keeps your devices charged

If you are in the market for a powerful power bank offering a battery capacity of 27,000 mAh, 260W of charging power via 2 x USB-C 100 watt ports, 2 x USB A ports and dual wireless charging pads, you may be interested in the latest BOLD battery pack created by the team of engineers at UZE. “We’re UZE, a team of passionate creators using the power of AI to design, conceptualize, and make products. We use premium materials to guarantee that everything we make is built to last.”

260W Graphene Power Bank

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $169 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“BOLD has two USB–C 100 Watts input and output ports. Two USB–A ports, each can charge at a max speed of 40 Watts. The wireless pads can output 15 Watts for phones and 5 Watts for Apple watches. If you use Samsung watches, check our Stretch Goal. Each port is carefully labeled, and the two USB-C ports can be used for input and output charging. In simple terms, it doesn’t matter which USB-C port you use to charge BOLD, it will work.”

If the UZE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the UZE Graphene power bank project review the promotional video below.

“Do you want to be “in charge”? Pun intended. BOLD’s state-of-the-art LCD screen shows output per port, indicates wireless charging, and of course, the battery percentage remaining. BOLD has a 27,000 mAh battery capacity and uses lithium polymer (LiPo) graphene composite batteries manufactured by Panasonic, guaranteeing quality. LiPo graphene is also longer lasting than old lithium batteries. “

“All major brands, like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, One Plus, and devices like GoPro, digital cameras, Nintendo Switch, drones, and basically anything that uses USB charging technology. The use of Programmable Power Supply (PPS) operating protocol gives BOLD the ability to control voltage and current at a granular level. We also sell a line of adapters for Dell, Microsoft Surface, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, ACER, MSI, Samsung, and much more. If your laptop is not listed, contact us… you’ll be surprised.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Graphene power bank, jump over to the official UZE crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

