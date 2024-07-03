240Hz Gaming Monitor Ultra-Fast AVANCE Series 25-inch FHD

Did you know that a 240Hz refresh rate can display up to four times more frames per second than a standard 60Hz monitor? For gamers, this means ultra-smooth motion and a significant competitive edge. The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25″ FHD 240Hz gaming monitor is designed to deliver just that, combining speed, performance, and visual quality to create an unmatched gaming experience. Ready to take your gaming to the next level?

25″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25″ FHD 240Hz gaming monitor is the latest innovation from YEYIAN GAMING, designed to meet the high standards of professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts. This monitor offers an impressive combination of speed, performance, and visual quality, making it a must-have for anyone serious about gaming.

Key Takeaways 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth motion

1 ms response time to eliminate ghosting and motion blur

92% sRGB color gamut for vibrant and accurate colors

Customizable RGB backlighting for a personalized setup

High contrast ratio of 3000:1 for deep blacks and bright whites

Thin bezel design for a larger viewing area

Versatile connectivity options including DP1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync

The YEYIAN AVANCE Series monitor is engineered to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. With a native refresh rate of up to 240Hz, gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth visuals free from motion blur or ghosting. The 1 ms response time ensures that every action is displayed in real-time, providing a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

The monitor’s 92% sRGB color gamut enhances the display with 16.7 million vibrant colors, offering lifelike accuracy and stunning detail. This wide color gamut makes the monitor ideal not only for gaming but also for content creation, ensuring that every detail is displayed precisely.

Customizable RGB Backlighting

Adding to the immersive experience, the AVANCE Series monitor features customizable RGB backlighting. Gamers can personalize their setup with various colors, creating a visually striking environment that enhances their gaming experience.

The AVANCE Series monitor offers a high contrast ratio of 3000:1, ensuring deep blacks and bright whites. This contrast enhances the overall picture quality, providing a more dynamic and immersive viewing experience.

Design and Connectivity

The monitor’s sleek and modern design is accentuated by its thin bezel, which provides a larger viewing area and a more immersive visual experience. The minimal bezel also allows seamless multi-monitor setups, perfect for gamers who want to expand their horizons.

The 240Hz Gaming Monitor is equipped with versatile connectivity options, including DP1.4, HDMI 2.1, a headphone-out port, and an audio combo jack. These multiple input options ensure compatibility with various devices, making it a versatile addition to any gaming setup.

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync

The AVANCE Series monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies, providing tear-free and stutter-free gaming experiences. These technologies synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with the graphics card, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay.

Pricing and Availability

Backed by the YEYIAN GAMING one-year warranty, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25″ FHD 240Hz gaming monitor is now available on AMAZON, Newegg, the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore, and major e-tailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This monitor is competitively priced, making it accessible for both professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts.

Backed by the YEYIAN GAMING one-year warranty, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25″ FHD 240Hz gaming monitor is now available on AMAZON, Newegg, the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore, and major e-tailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This monitor is competitively priced, making it accessible for both professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts.

For those interested in enhancing their gaming setup further, YEYIAN GAMING offers a range of other products, including high-performance gaming PCs, peripherals, and accessories. These products are designed to complement the AVANCE Series monitor, providing a comprehensive solution for all your gaming needs.



