Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and OLED G6 Monitors Unveiled

Samsung Electronics has once again pushed the boundaries of display technology with the global launch of its 2024 Odyssey OLED gaming monitors. The new Odyssey OLED G8 and OLED G6 models are designed to deliver an unparalleled visual experience, thanks to their advanced OLED technology and innovative features. These monitors are not just about stunning visuals; they also incorporate AI capabilities and proprietary burn-in prevention technology, making them a game-changer in the world of gaming and entertainment.

Visual Excellence and AI-Powered Performance

The Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first flat 32-inch OLED gaming monitor, boasting a 4K UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. This model is powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which upscales content to nearly 4K resolution, enhancing both gaming and entertainment experiences. The Odyssey OLED G6, on the other hand, is a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth and responsive gameplay. Both models feature Samsung’s new OLED Safeguard+ technology, which prevents burn-in and maintains the longevity of the display.

Pricing and Availability

The new Odyssey OLED monitors are set to hit the market soon, with pricing details to be announced. Given Samsung’s track record of delivering high-quality products, these monitors are expected to be competitively priced, offering excellent value for their advanced features. Availability will be global, ensuring that gamers and tech enthusiasts worldwide can experience the next level of OLED performance.

Specifications

Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD Model):

32-inch flat OLED display

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time

NQ8 AI Gen3 processor

Samsung OLED Safeguard+ technology

Dynamic Cooling System

FreeSync Premium Pro

OLED Glare Free technology

Super slim metal design

Core Lighting+

Ergonomic stand with adjustable height, tilt, and swivel

Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD Model):

27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution

360Hz refresh rate

0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time

Samsung OLED Safeguard+ technology

Dynamic Cooling System

FreeSync Premium Pro

OLED Glare Free technology

Super slim metal design

Core Lighting+

Ergonomic stand with adjustable height, tilt, and swivel

For those interested in other areas of Samsung’s monitor lineup, the Smart Monitor and ViewFinity series also offer impressive features tailored for entertainment and productivity. The Smart Monitor M8, powered by AI, and the ViewFinity models with enhanced connectivity options, provide versatile solutions for various user needs. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or a casual user, Samsung’s latest offerings have something to elevate your experience.

