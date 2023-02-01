2024 Mercedes GLE 53 and 63 SUV and Coupe get new features

Mercedes Benz has revealed facelift versions of its 2024 Mercedes GLE SUV 53 and 63 and GLE Coupe, the cars get a number of upgrades over the previous model.

This includes an updated design on the front plus new daytime running lights and also new rear taillights and more.

The GLE 53 combines sportiness with everyday practicality. The refined exterior exudes more hallmark AMG presence than ever. The basis for the engaging driving experience is provided by the 429 hp AMG-enhanced 3.0L inline six‑cylinder engine. With the help of a software update and a larger turbocharger, the AMG development team increased the maximum torque from 384 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft. Furthermore, the engine now responds to driving commands with extra spontaneity and added agility. Acceleration from 0-60 mph is also more dynamic at 4.9 seconds (previously 5.2 seconds).

The GLE 63 S stands for pure AMG Driving Performance on any terrain. Here, extreme dynamism meets off‑road driving characteristics and comfort for everyday driving. The proven Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine with an output of 603 hp ensures powerful propulsion. Fine-tuning of the software for the configuration of the ESP®, electronically controlled rear‑axle limited-slip differential, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all‑wheel drive and the suspension control system delivers a dynamic and superior driving experience for all models.

Both engines are electrified by means of an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and a 48‑volt electrical system. The ISG combines a starter and alternator in one powerful electric motor and is installed between the engine and the transmission. The ISG performs a number of functions including, boosting, recuperation, load point shifting, gliding and the almost imperceptible restarting of the engine during the start/stop function.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Mercedes GLE 53 and 63 SUV and GLE Coupe over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals