Mercedes Benz Drive Pilot certified for SAE Level 3 in the USA

Mercedes Benz has revealed that their Drive Pilot has been certified for SAE Level 3 in the USA, the system will be available on the 2024 Mercedes EQS and S-Class sedan models.

Mercedes is the first company to bring SAE Level 3 automated driving to the USA, and it has received approval for usage in Nevada.

The top priority for Mercedes-Benz when introducing such a system is safety, which includes high demands on operational reliability. DRIVE PILOT builds on the surround sensors of the Driving Assistance Package and comprises additional sensors that Mercedes-Benz considers indispensable for safe conditionally automated driving. These include LiDAR, as well as a camera in the rear window and microphones for detecting emergency vehicles, as well as a road wetness sensor in the wheel well. A vehicle equipped with the optional DRIVE PILOT system also has redundant steering and braking actuators and a redundant on-board electrical system, so that it remains maneuverable even if one of these systems fails and a safe handover to the driver can be ensured.

If the driver fails to take back control even after increasingly urgent prompting and expiration of the takeover time (e.g., due to a severe health problem), the system brakes the vehicle to a standstill in a controlled manner while engaging the hazard warning lights. Once the vehicle has come to a standstill, the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system is activated and the doors are unlocked to make the interior accessible for first responders.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes Drive Pilot automated driving system over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





