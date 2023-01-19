Facelift 2024 Mercedes CLA unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their new facelifted 2024 Mercedes CLA, the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model.

This includes a new front and rear design, new LED High-Performance headlamps, a leather steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch media display as standard.

With numerous innovations and upgraded standard equipment, the Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe continues to be a trendsetter in the compact segment. The newly shaped front fascia, revised radiator grille with star pattern and new rear diffuser sharpen the sporty character. Added to this are the modernized graphics in the LED High Performance headlamps, which are fitted standard, and the LED taillights. The new paint colors Hyper Blue (exclusive to the CLA models) and Starling Blue, as well as three additional wheel designs in sizes up to 19 inches, extend the choice for individualization. The new 2024 CLA Coupe will arrive at U.S. dealerships later in 2023.

The highlight of the interior is the free-standing dual screens. It includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch multimedia display as standard. They offer a holistic high-tech experience and create an exceptionally open spatial architecture. The steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather as standard, while a heated steering wheel is also available in the AMG Line for the first time. New trim elements in a dark carbon look, open-pore brown linden wood or brown microfiber (AMG Line only) further enhance the interior.

The Progressive equipment line offers three interior colors: Black, Macchiato Beige and Sage Grey. In the AMG Line, the standard seat upholstery in MB-Tex/microfiber is now also available in Bahia Brown. A total of five upholstery colors are available in the AMG Line: Black, Bahia Brown, Sage Grey, Titanium Grey Pearl/Black and Red/Black.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Mercedes CLA over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





