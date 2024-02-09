2024 Jeep Renegade available to order in Europe

Jeep has announced that the 2024 Jeep Renegade is now available to order in Europe, and it will also be available to order in the UK soon as well, the car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model.

Renowned for its distinctive and cool factor, the Jeep ® Renegade is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an impressive number of almost 2 million units sold world-wide.

Being recognized as the modern heir of the Willys and which is faithful to this offspring, it has become an iconic model with a unique and consistent exterior design.

Combining exceptional off-road expertise with its compact dimensions and stylish design, the Jeep ® Renegade is the ideal companion for urban living, short city excursions, as well as adventurous journeys.

Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep brand in Europe, commented: “The new Jeep Renegade 2024 marks a turning point. Building on its legacy that blends a rugged go-anywhere capability with a urban relevancy, it now offers a new infotainment system with 5x faster processing, larger Full HD displays, and exceptional connectivity, ensuring an advanced driving experience standard on all trim levels. Thanks to these product enhancements, the new Jeep Renegade MY24 will continue to be one of the protagonists in the B-SUV segment”.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Jeep Renegade over at Jeep at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will cost when it goes on sale in the UK.

Source Jeep



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals