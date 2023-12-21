New 2024 Jeep Compass unveiled

Jeep has unveiled its latest SUV, the 2024 Jeep Compass and the car comes with a range of power options including the 4xe plug-in hybrid engine, and it also comes with an optional semi-autonomous driving system.

The new Compass offers more than 80 standard and available safety and security features on all trims including: Drowsy Driver Detection, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking, Active Lane Management, and Rear Cross Path detection. The next-generation technologies offered on Compass include an available 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster – one of the largest in the segment and a standard 10.1-inch digital infotainment touchscreen, the new five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an available wireless charging pad, both standard on all model versions.

With the aim of offering customers a complete range of products tailored to their needs, the new Jeep Compass MY24 presents a brand-new line up, more streamlined, and efficient, composed by four trims: “Altitude”, “Summit”, “Overland” and the significantly improved “Trailhawk”.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Jeep Compass over at the Jeep website at the link below, pricing for the car in the UK starts at £34,580 on the road and there are various models to choose from.

Source Jeep



