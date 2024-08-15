2024 Audi A5 Starts at £41,950 OTR

The 2024 Audi A5 represents a significant step forward in Audi’s premium mid-size lineup, replacing the previous A4/S4 and A5/S5 models. This new generation of vehicles showcases Audi’s commitment to innovation, performance, and luxury. The A5 Saloon starts at £41,950 OTR, while the A5 Avant begins at £43,850 OTR, offering customers a range of options to suit their preferences and needs.

One of the most notable advancements in the 2024 Audi A5 is the introduction of the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). This platform serves as the foundation for a new generation of TFSI and TDI engines, which are complemented by a 48-volt MHEV plus system. This combination of advanced powertrains and mild-hybrid technology ensures that the A5 delivers exceptional performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Refined Design

The 2024 Audi A5 is equipped with the latest E 3 electronics architecture, which enables a wide array of advanced features and technologies. At the heart of the interior is the Digital Stage, which comprises an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch screen. This seamless digital experience provides drivers and passengers with easy access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings.

In addition to the Digital Stage, the A5 offers an optional MMI front passenger display and a head-up display, further enhancing the vehicle’s technological capabilities. The interior design follows Audi’s Material Driven Design approach, which prioritizes space, comfort, and connectivity. By carefully selecting materials and optimizing the layout, Audi has created an interior that is both luxurious and practical.

Performance and Customization Options

For those seeking a more performance-oriented experience, Audi offers the S5 Saloon and S5 Avant. These models are priced from £68,700 OTR and £70,600 OTR, respectively, and are exclusively available in the Edition 1 specification. The S5 variants are powered by a potent 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine, which delivers an impressive 367PS and is paired with a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive.

Customers can choose from a range of specifications for the A5 and S5 models, including Sport, S line, and Edition 1. Each specification offers a unique combination of features and styling elements, allowing customers to tailor their vehicle to their individual preferences. For example, the Edition 1 specification includes Matrix LED headlights, 20-inch 5-arm fold Audi Sport alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and a black styling pack, creating a striking and sporty appearance.

Advanced Driver Assistance and Sustainable Materials

In addition to its impressive performance and technology, the 2024 Audi A5 also features a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. These systems, such as adaptive cruise control and Parking Assistant Plus, enhance safety and convenience, making the driving experience more enjoyable and less stressful.

Audi has also placed a strong emphasis on sustainability in the development of the new A5 range. The interior features a variety of eco-friendly materials, such as recycled plastics and sustainable fabrics, which contribute to the vehicle’s overall environmental impact. This commitment to sustainability reflects Audi’s broader goal of reducing its carbon footprint and promoting responsible manufacturing practices.

Summary

The 2024 Audi A5 represents a new era of premium mid-size excellence, combining innovative technology, refined design, and impressive performance. With a range of models, specifications, and customization options, the A5 offers something for every discerning customer. As the first units are expected to reach UK customers in November, the anticipation for this groundbreaking vehicle continues to grow, cementing Audi’s position as a leader in the luxury automotive market.

Source Audi



