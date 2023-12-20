JLR now offer its Range Rover customers insurance

We recently heard that JLR had spent £10 million to upgrade the security on their vehicles and now they are launching their own insurance in an attempt to reduce the problem for Land Rover and Range Rover owners.

Due to previous issues with Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles being stolen, insurance costs in the UK for these types of vehicles have increased significantly, many Range Rover owners in London and other big cities have seen the premiums increase a lot, with some being refused insurance.

Land Rover Insurance will improve the buying and ownership experience for Range Rover clients. Eligible clients can now obtain a quote online and manage their monthly rolling subscription and policy cover in a flexible way, at any time.

The fully comprehensive insurance ensures any repairs are completed by a JLR authorised bodyshop, using only genuine parts. The policy is completely flexible, with no deposits or interest charges, and clients are able to amend or cancel their cover with no fee. The price is also guaranteed for 12 months, for added assurance and peace of mind.

Also available to clients looking to insure Defender and Discovery vehicles, as well as Jaguar clients through Jaguar Insurance, the service has provided quotes to more than 4,000 clients since October, with an average monthly premium of less than £200. JLR has also proactively shared with leading insurance providers its latest data – reflecting the robustness of security in new and older models – to help increase the range of insurance options on the open market.

JLR has said that since they made the changes to their vehicle security they have seen thefts of their vehicles reduced significantly, unfortunately this dfoes not help the many people who had their vehicles stolen previously.

