JLR Invests £10 million to combat stolen Range Rover problem

JLR has announced that it has invested £10 million to combat the problem of stolen Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles in the UK, this has become a problem on vehicles that were produced from 2018 to 2022.

Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles become some of the most stolen vehicles in 2022, with a total of 5200 cars stolen. This has caused insurance companies to increase premiums significantly and also caused them to stop offering insurance in some areas.

The majority of the vehicles were being stolen in large cities like London and Manchester and many insurance companies are refusing to insure these vehicles in these areas JLR used to offer its own insurance for its vehicles, but it stopped doing this as its partner refused to continue insuring the vehicles.

Its newer vehicles from 2022 onward do not have the same issue due to increased security and it has been updating the security of older vehicles to the same standard via a software update, if you own one of the affected vehicles you should take your car to the dealer for the software update.

While vehicle theft in the UK is affecting the whole car industry, at JLR we understand the negative impact this can have on the ownership experience for our clients. Our investment of more than £10 million demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling this issue. Through our long-standing collaboration with law enforcement and key partners, our expert team will continue to develop and deploy effective anti-theft measures to ensure clients are protected. It is my personal priority. Patrick McGillycuddy

Managing Director, JLR UK This issue with stolen Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles has seen a negative impact on these vehicles’ second hand values, with the value of many of the vehicles dropping considerably below their previous market values. You can find out more details about the software update over at JLR at the link below, if you have not had the update you should get it done as soon as possible to protect your vehicle. Source JLR



