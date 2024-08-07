Bottleyes sustainable modular and indestructible sunglasses made from recycled plastic bottles

Have you ever wondered why your favorite pair of glasses always seems to break at the worst possible moment? Whether it’s a snapped hinge or a cracked frame, traditional eyewear just doesn’t seem to hold up. What if there was a way to combine style, durability, and sustainability in one perfect package? Meet Bottleyes, the innovative eyewear made from recycled plastic bottles. With nearly indestructible frames and customizable hinges, Bottleyes aims to redefine what we expect from this new range of sunglasses with plenty of different styles to choose from.

Bottleyes Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles

Key Takeaways Bottleyes frames are made from recycled plastic bottles, promoting sustainability.

The frames feature a innovative rubber hinge, making them nearly indestructible.

Customizable hinges and five unique frame models cater to various styles and face shapes.

Choosing Bottleyes means contributing to environmental change while staying stylish.

Early bird packages are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). Say goodbye to the days of fragile eyewear. Bottleyes frames are designed to be nearly indestructible, thanks to a innovative rubber hinge that eliminates the common breakage points found in traditional eyewear. These frames are up to four times more durable than high-end brands, ensuring that your investment lasts. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your eyewear can withstand the rigors of daily life, whether you’re an active adventurer or someone who simply wants reliable, long-lasting frames.

Indestructible Sunglasses

Why settle for ordinary when you can have eyewear that reflects your unique personality? Bottleyes offers customizable hinges in various colors and styles, allowing you to mix and match to your heart’s content. With five unique frame models tailored to different face shapes and style preferences, there’s a perfect pair for everyone. Whether you prefer a classic look or something more modern and edgy, Bottleyes has you covered. The ability to customize your eyewear means you can express your individuality and stand out from the crowd.

By choosing Bottleyes, you’re not just making a fashion statement; you’re becoming a protagonist of environmental change. Each pair of frames is made from recycled plastic bottles, significantly reducing waste and promoting sustainability. It’s a small step that makes a big difference. Imagine the impact if more people made such conscious choices. You are not only reducing your carbon footprint but also inspiring others to consider sustainable options.

Assuming that the Bottleyes funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Bottleyes sustainable and indestructible sunglasses project play the promotional video below.

Embrace the future of eyewear with Bottleyes and make a positive impact on the planet while looking effortlessly stylish. The combination of sustainability, durability, and customization makes Bottleyes a standout choice in the eyewear market. You can feel good about your purchase, knowing that you are supporting a brand that prioritizes the environment and quality. So why wait? Transform your look and contribute to a greener world with Bottleyes.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the sustainable and indestructible sunglasses, jump over to the official Bottleyes crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



