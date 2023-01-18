Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2024 Apple Mac Mini design to stay the same

By

2024 Mac Mini

Apple just unveiled their 2023 Mac Mini yesterday and now we have some details about next year’s 2024 Mac Mini.

The news comes in a tweet from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that the design of the 2023 Mac Mini will be the same as the 2023 model that just launched.

This is hardly surprising as the design for the Mac Mini was introduced in 2020 and Apple like to keep their external designs for a few years. We may have to wait until 2023 to see a new design for the Mac Mini.

Apple has now introduced its 2023 Mac Mini this week, the device comes with a choice of the new M2 and M2 Processors. The top model comes with the 12-core M2 Pro processor which also has a 19-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

You can choose up to 32GB of RAM on the new Mac Mini and up to 8TB of storage, prices start at $599 and go up to 4,099 for the top model.

Apple is expected to launch some more new Macs this year, this should include an M2-powered iMac and possibly a new Mac Pro. We are looking forward to seeing what they have planned for their Mac lineup.

Source Ming-Chi KuoMacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets