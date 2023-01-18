2024 Apple Mac Mini design to stay the same

Apple just unveiled their 2023 Mac Mini yesterday and now we have some details about next year’s 2024 Mac Mini.

The news comes in a tweet from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that the design of the 2023 Mac Mini will be the same as the 2023 model that just launched.

My new prediction for next new Mac mini is similar to the one I made about ten months ago. I think the new Mac mini in 2024 will likely remain the similar form factor design. https://t.co/na1Z0DDUpA — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 17, 2023

This is hardly surprising as the design for the Mac Mini was introduced in 2020 and Apple like to keep their external designs for a few years. We may have to wait until 2023 to see a new design for the Mac Mini.

Apple has now introduced its 2023 Mac Mini this week, the device comes with a choice of the new M2 and M2 Processors. The top model comes with the 12-core M2 Pro processor which also has a 19-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

You can choose up to 32GB of RAM on the new Mac Mini and up to 8TB of storage, prices start at $599 and go up to 4,099 for the top model.

Apple is expected to launch some more new Macs this year, this should include an M2-powered iMac and possibly a new Mac Pro. We are looking forward to seeing what they have planned for their Mac lineup.

