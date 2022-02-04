2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus gets official

Motorola has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus. The handset features a 6.8 inch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new 2022 Moto G Stylus comes with a range of cameras which include a 16-megapixel front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 5,000 maH battery and Android 11.

Enjoy pinpoint control with the built-in stylus that lets you jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, copy and paste text, mark up screenshots, you name it. Your favorite apps appear the moment you pop out the stylus, so they’re always ready when you are. The stylus is seamlessly integrated with the Moto Note app too, so you can start writing without even unlocking your phone.

Keep playing games, sketching artwork, or watching your favorite shows on the go without worrying about your battery life. The massive 5000 mAh battery is designed to last up to two days on a single charge, so you can do it all without interruption.1

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Moto G Stylus over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola

