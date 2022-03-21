2022 Motorola Moto 5G leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new android smartphone from Motorola, 2022 Motorola Moto 5G, some details and some renders of the handset have appeared online.

The 2022 Motorola Moto 5G press renders give us a look at the design of the handset and we also have some details on the device’s specifications.

The new Motorola Moto 5G smartphone will come with a 6.6-inch display, the exact resolution if not known as yet, although we wo7ld expect it to be at least HD+ or possibly FulL HD+.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and the handset will also come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The handset will also feature a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card.

Other specifications on the new Motorola Moto 5G device will include three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the device, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There are no details on the front cameras as yet.

There will also be a fingerprint reader on the side of the handset and it will come with a choice of colors including Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey.

Source Prepp, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals