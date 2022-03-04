Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 gets taken apart

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone launched recently, we previously saw a durability test for the device.

Now we have another video, this one is a teardown video for the new Moto G Stylus 2022 and we get to find out what is inside the handset.

As a reminder, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The handset features a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, it also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the device include a 5,000 mAh battery and it has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the Moto G Stylus 2022, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. The device is available in a choice of two colors, Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue and it retails for $299.

Source & Image Credit: PBKreviews

