2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus gets durability tested (Video)

The 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone was made official earlier this month and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The video below from PBKreviewd put the Moto G Stylus through a range of durability tests, this includes a waterproof test, a scratch test, and a bend test.

The handset does not come with an IP rating so it is not designed to be waterproof, although it appears to be somewhat waterproof.

In the scratch test, the device started to show scratches at levels 8 and 9, which appear to be more scratch-resistant than some handsets available at the moment. The handset also managed to pass the bend test with no permanent damage to the device.

As a reminder the 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus comes with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, it also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. The device also features a 5000 mAh battery.

The new 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone features a range of cameras, on the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews

