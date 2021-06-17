2022 Kia Telluride starts at under $33,000

One of the most popular vehicles Kia has produced in years is its full-size Telluride SUV. The automaker says sales for the Telluride increased 68 percent year-over-year, and for 2022 it’s introducing additional convenience and safety features across the entire line. The 2022 Telluride also gets minor design enhancements.

Among the changes for 2022 are a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control, and highway driving assist has been added to the LX and S trims. The vehicle also gains navigation-based smart cruise control for all trim levels. All versions of the Telluride are powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-foot of torque.

Pricing starts with the LX FWD at $32,790, while the AWD version is $34,790. FWD S models start at $35,290, with the AWD starting at $37,290. The top-of-the-line for 2022 is the SX-P starting at $46,890. None of the MSRP’s include the $1225 destination charge.

