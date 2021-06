2022 Kia Telluride starts at under $33,000

One of the most popular vehicles Kia has produced in years is its full-size Telluride SUV. The automaker says sales for the Telluride increased 68 percent year-over-year, and for 2022 it’s introducing additional convenience and safety features across the entire line. The 2022 Telluride also gets minor design enhancements.

Among the changes for 2022 are a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control, and highway driving assist has been added to the LX and S trims. The vehicle also gains navigation-based smart cruise control for all trim levels. All versions of the Telluride are powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-foot of torque.

Pricing starts with the LX FWD at $32,790, while the AWD version is $34,790. FWD S models start at $35,290, with the AWD starting at $37,290. The top-of-the-line for 2022 is the SX-P starting at $46,890. None of the MSRP’s include the $1225 destination charge.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more