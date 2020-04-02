2020 iPad Pro vs 2020 MacBook Air (Video)

Apple recently launched their new 2020 iPad Pro and also their new 2020 MacBook Air and now we get to see the two devices compared side by side.

Both the new iPad Pro and the new MacBook Air start at the same price, $999 so it makes sense to compare the twp devices as they can be used for any of the same tasks.

The guys from MacRumors have put together a great comparison video of the new 2020 iPad Pro vs 2020 MacBook Air.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the videos both devices can be used for a range of tasks, whether you go for the iPad Pro or the MacBook Air will all depend on what you use it for. Personally I think the MacBook Air is better value than the iPad Pro if you are using it for work etc.

Source & Image credit: MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals