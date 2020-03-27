Hands on with the new Apple MacBook Air (Video)

The new MacBook Air launched earlier this week, we have already seen a number of video of this new notebook and now we have another one.

The video below from MacRumors gives us a look at the updated MacBook Air, the design of the device is very similar to the previous model.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The device gets a number of upgrades over the previous one, the main upgrade is the keyboard, it now uses the same scissor style keyboard that was introduced with the 16 inch MacBook Pro. This keyboard replaces the previous butterfly keyboard that had a number of issues.

The updated MacBook also comes with the latest Intel processors and you can choose up to 16GB of RAM, prices for the device start at $999.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals