2020 iPad Pro tablets will get optional backlit Smart Keyboard

Apple is expected to launch its new 2020 iPad Pro tablets later in the year, according to a recent report there will be some changes to the Smart Keyboards for the tablets.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have said that Apple is releasing a new Smart Keyboard later this year which will be backlit. It will also apparently get some other design changes.

The device is also apparently going to use a scissor design for the keyboard like the new MacBook Pro that Apple released recently.

This new Smart Keyboard will launch with the 2020 iPad Pro range some time in the second half of 2020, we are expecting to see a number of new iPads from Apple this year.

We previously heard some rumors about these new iPads, they are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup like the iPhone 11 and they are also expected to come with a 5G option. Apple will be releasing its first 5G iPhones this year with the launch of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 is expected to launch some time in September, it is not clear as yet on whether the new 2020 iPad Pro range will launch before September. We are looking forward to find out exactly what Apple has planned.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals