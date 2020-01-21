doqo aluminium iPad Pro keyboard case with 7-in-1 hub

iPad Pro users requiring something a little more robust than the on-screen keyboard to increase their productivity, may be interested in the doqo iPad Pro keyboard case which is now available the back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $139. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery the aluminium iPad keyboard is equipped with a gesture control trackpad and a built-in 7-in-1 hub.

“The newly released “iPad OS” operating system unlocks countless functionalities for iPad Pro that makes it virtually identical to a Macbook Pro user experience. It also allows new connectivity with USB C. The ability to connect to external drives, cameras and monitors opens up a whole new world for users, but presents a new problem…being forced to use the single available port on the iPad Pro.”

Features of the doqo include :

– 4300 mAh built-in battery gives you all-day-long productivity & ability to charge devices

– Full-size backlit keyboard with scissor-switch keys delivers laptop quality typing experience

– Ingenious 7-in-1 hub for ultimate connectivity of external accessories using USB, HDMI & more

– MacBook-size trackpad unlocks new multitasking features such as gesture control & multi-touch

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals