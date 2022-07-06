2000 HP Ford Pro Electric Supervan in action (Video)

The Ford Pro Electric Supervan was unveiled a while back and now we get to find out more details about this 2000 horsepower electric transit van.

The guys from Top Gear have been trying out the new Ford Pro Supervan and we get to find out more details about it in the video below.

Inspired by the E-Transit Custom, the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan features a 2,000 PS all-electric powertrain, motorsport-spec suspension and brakes, Ford SYNC connectivity, bespoke drive modes and regenerative braking to deliver colossal performance.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan fully utilises the potential of electric performance and enhanced connectivity to achieve the highest performance of any Ford van ever and underscore the company’s huge commitment to electrification.

We’re bringing SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000 PS of all-electric power for unmatched excitement and unmistakeable styling inspired by the new E-Transit Custom. But performance isn’t all about horsepower – the Electric SuperVan’s processing power means engineers can use real-time vehicle data to optimise its performance, just like on a top-level racing car.

You can find out more information about the new 2000 horsepower Ford Supervan over at Ford’s website. It certainly looks very impressive from the video.

Source Top Gear

