Ford Bronco SUV coming to Europe next year

Ford has announced that it is launching its Ford Bronco in Europe next year, the car is expected to be available in Europe from late 2023.

The Ford Bronco is a popular SUV in the USA and it could end up being popular for Ford in Europe when it launches. Unfortunately, it is not coming to the UK as yet.

Ford today announced an all-American legend is coming to Europe for the first time with the introduction of the 4×4-only, extreme off-road-capable Bronco 1 SUV.

Delivering go-anywhere ability enhanced by smart technologies, the four-door Bronco will be available in strictly limited numbers in selected left-hand drive European markets from late 2023.

Unmistakeable design inside and out takes inspiration from icons including the 1966 Bronco original, the tough looks and rugged ability of the US market F-Series truck, and the performance spirit of the Ford Mustang, to create an SUV with a unique style and a genuine sense of adventure.

Bronco earns its “G.O.A.T” (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) moniker thanks to a sophisticated four-wheel drive system and innovative adventure technologies including Trail Control™ and up to seven drive modes. 2

