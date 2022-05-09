New Ford E-Transit Custom EV unveiled

Ford has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Ford E-Transit Custom EV, the new electric transit will have a range of up to 380 km or 236 miles.

The Ford E-Transit Custom will go into production at the start of next year and Ford will share more information on the vehicle in September.

Following hot on the heels of the all-electric E-Transit that began production in March this year – and the first of four further all-electric commercial vehicles Ford Pro will introduce by 2024 – the E-Transit Custom is designed to set a new benchmark in Europe’s one-tonne van segment and help businesses across the region to effortlessly make the change to electrified vehicles.

The all-electric successor to Europe’s best-selling van 1,2 is designed from the ground-up to fit seamlessly into the Ford Pro ecosystem of productivity-enhancing, value-adding solutions. E‑Transit Custom will be supported by Ford Pro software, charging, service and financing solutions via one comprehensive platform to help increase uptime and reduce operating costs.

The newest addition to Ford Pro’s electrified line-up will be a key component in Ford’s bold commitment to reach zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint by 2035.

E-Transit Custom’s no-compromise all-electric architecture helps to deliver a targeted driving range of up to 380 km, 3 DC fast-charging, and full towing capability– not to mention dynamic new styling. In addition, the new van will help take productivity to new levels using sophisticated connectivity to enable always-on relationships.

Source Ford

