Portwell Intel Xeon motherboard features 20 USB ports

If you need a motherboard capable of accepting up to 20 USB devices you may be interested in the PEB-9783G2AR motherboard from Portwell. Design to accept Intel 10th Gen Xeon/Core Processors based FlexATX with up to DDR4 Long-DIMM up to 128 GB, DP/HDMI, Dual Gigabit Ethernet and a massive collection of 20 USB Ports!

The PEB-9783G2AR is based on the latest Intel 10th Gen Xeon/Core processors with W480E/Q470E chipset. This proprietary board supports DDR4, PCIe Gen 3, twenty USB, four COM, dual Ethernet, two SATA ports and 4K displays. Those features help you build high performance and stable system.

Specifications of the PEB-9783G2AR motherboard :

Processor Intel 10th Gen Xeon W Family/ CoreTM i7/i5/i3/ Pentium/ Celeron processors up to 10 cores (35W~80W) in LGA1200 package

Chipset Intel W480E / Q470E

BIOS AMI UEFI BIOS (SPI ROM)

Memory Dual channel DDR4 2400/2666 ECC/Non-ECC SDRAM on four 288-pin Long-DIMM

sockets up to 128GB

Storage Devices 2x SATAIII ports (Supports RAID 0,1)

Watchdog Timer Programmable by embedded controller

Hardware Monitoring System monitor (Voltage, Fan Speed and Temperature)

Expansion Interface – 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 or 2x PCIe 3.0 x8 or 1x PCIe 3.0 x8 + 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 (up to 8GT/s)

– 1x M.2 Type M 2280

Super I/O NCT5104D

Audio Audio Jack on rear I/O with Line-out/ Mic-in with Realtek ALC888S Audio controlle

Ethernet – Intel®I219LM and Intel®I210AT Ethernet controller

– 2x RJ-45+ on rear I/O

Serial Port – 2x RS232/422/485 ports on 10-pin box header (BIOS configurable)

– 2x RS232 ports on 10-pin box header

USB – 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 on rear I/O

– 16x USB 3.2 Gen 1 on rear I/O

GPIO 8-bit configurable controlled by embedded controller

Graphic Controller – Processor integrated UHD Graphics 630

– Supports DirectX12, OpenGL 4.5, OCL2.1, MPEG-2

Display Interface – 2x DP 1.4 ports on rear I/O, resolution up to 4096×2304 @60Hz

– 1x HDMI port on rear I/O, resolution up to 3200×2000 @60Hz

Dimension 9″(L) x 7.5″(W) (FlexATX)

Power Supply – DC 12V input

– Supports AT/ATX mode

Temperature Range – Operating temperature: 0~60˚C

– Storage temperature: – 0~80˚C

Humidity Range 5~95%, non-condensing

Source : Portwell : Toms Hardware

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals