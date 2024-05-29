20 New iOS 18 Features Revealed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 18 is set to be a significant update for Apple’s mobile operating system, introducing a wide range of new features and enhancements. Many of these improvements are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), focusing on enhancing user experience, accessibility, and customization options. The video below from iReviews walks us through 20 new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18. Let’s dive into the key features and changes that iOS 18 brings to the table.

AI-Powered Features

One of the most notable aspects of iOS 18 is its extensive use of AI to streamline various functionalities. With the new update, you can expect:

Automatic replies for messages and emails, simplifying your communication process

AI-generated emojis that add a personalized touch based on the content of your text

Summaries for web pages, emails, messages, and notifications, keeping you informed efficiently

Voice memo transcription that seamlessly converts spoken words into written text

These AI-driven features aim to save you time and effort while enhancing your overall user experience.

Photos App Enhancements

The Photos app in iOS 18 receives some exciting updates. With the power of AI, you can now easily remove unwanted objects from your images, making it simple to clean up your photos. Additionally, the app introduces color optimization, ensuring that your photos look their best with minimal effort on your part.

Safari Improvements

Safari, Apple’s web browser, also benefits from AI enhancements in iOS 18. The web search capabilities are now more intelligent, making it easier for you to find relevant information quickly. Moreover, Safari introduces quick summaries of websites, providing you with concise overviews and saving you valuable time.

Home Screen Customization

iOS 18 offers greater flexibility when it comes to customizing your home screen. You now have the freedom to place apps anywhere on the home screen, allowing for a more personalized layout. Additionally, you can customize the colors of app icons to match your preferences and style.

Accessibility Features

Accessibility is a key focus in iOS 18, with a wide range of new features designed to make the iPhone more inclusive and user-friendly for everyone. Some of the notable accessibility enhancements include:

Eye tracking, which allows you to control your iPhone using your gaze

Music haptics, providing tactile feedback for a more immersive audio experience

Vocal shortcuts, enabling you to trigger actions using your voice

New voices for VoiceOver, enhancing the auditory experience

Reader mode for the magnifier, improving text visibility

Launch detection via the action button, **hover typing**, and a **virtual trackpad** with Assistive Touch, further enhancing usability

The vehicle motion feature in CarPlay, aimed at reducing motion sickness

These accessibility features demonstrate Apple’s commitment to making technology accessible to all users.

Siri Enhancements

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, receives improvements in natural language processing with iOS 18. As a result, you can expect a more natural and responsive interaction with Siri, making it easier to get things done using voice commands.

Maps and Notes Integration

iOS 18 introduces custom routes in the Maps app, allowing you to create personalized navigation experiences. Additionally, the Maps app is now integrated with the Notes app, making it convenient to reference locations within your notes.

Calculator App Updates

The Calculator app in iOS 18 comes with some handy updates. It now integrates with the Notes app, enabling you to perform calculations directly within your notes. Furthermore, the Calculator app is now available on the iPad, expanding its usability across Apple devices.

Release Information

For developers eager to get their hands on iOS 18, the first developer beta is scheduled for release on June 10th. The public beta, on the other hand, is expected to be available in mid-July. It’s important to note that some older devices, such as the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone 11, may not support the iOS 18 update.

If you rely on a single primary device for your daily tasks, it is recommended to wait for the second beta or the public beta release before updating to iOS 18. This approach ensures a smoother experience and allows time for any initial bugs or issues to be addressed.

iOS 18 promises to be a feature-rich update that leverages the power of AI to enhance user experience, accessibility, and customization. With a wide range of improvements across various apps and system features, iOS 18 aims to make your iPhone more intuitive, efficient, and tailored to your needs. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build around the potential of this landmark update.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals