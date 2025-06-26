Beyond the Obvious: 20 Hidden Gems in iOS 26 Beta 2

Apple’s iOS 26 Beta 2 introduces a variety of hidden features and subtle improvements designed to enhance usability and functionality. Whether you’re browsing the web, managing files, or customizing your device, this update delivers thoughtful refinements aimed at improving your overall experience. Below is a detailed look at the most notable changes that make this update stand out in a new video from iReviews.

Safari Gets Smarter

Browsing the web has become more intuitive with the addition of forward and backward buttons in Safari. These buttons, conveniently located at the bottom of the browser, improve accessibility and streamline navigation. This enhancement extends to third-party apps as well, making sure a consistent user experience across platforms. Whether you’re revisiting a previous page or exploring new content, this feature simplifies your browsing journey.

Notes App Adapts to Your Workflow

The Notes app now features dynamic toolbars that adjust based on the content you’re working on. This adaptive design minimizes distractions, allowing you to focus on tasks such as writing, organizing, or brainstorming with greater efficiency. By tailoring the toolbar to your current activity, the app ensures that the tools you need are always within reach, enhancing productivity.

Files App Adds Personalization

The Files app has received a subtle yet impactful update, including a purple shader for its icon. More importantly, users can now customize folder color tints to match their home screen themes. This added layer of personalization not only makes file management more engaging but also creates a visually cohesive experience. Whether you’re organizing work documents or personal files, this feature allows you to tailor the app to your preferences.

Live Radio Widget in the Music App

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the new live radio widget, which provides quick access to live radio streams directly from the home screen. The widget prominently displays album art or playlist thumbnails, making it easier to engage with your favorite content. This feature ensures that your music experience is both seamless and visually appealing, keeping your favorite stations just a tap away.

Seamless eSIM Transfers from Android

Switching from Android to iOS has been simplified with a streamlined eSIM transfer process. You can now migrate your eSIM directly through the Settings app, eliminating the need for complex configurations or external tools. This feature makes transitioning between platforms more accessible, reducing the hassle often associated with such changes.

iPhone Recovery Without a Computer

Recovering your iPhone is now more convenient than ever. With iOS 26 Beta 2, you can use another iOS device or iPad to restore and set up your phone. This feature is particularly useful when you’re traveling or away from your computer, providing a flexible solution for device recovery. Whether you’re troubleshooting or setting up a new device, this functionality ensures a smoother process.

Improved Personal Hotspot Insights

The personal hotspot feature now includes dynamic status descriptions that update based on activity. These real-time insights provide a clearer understanding of your hotspot’s current state, helping you manage connections more effectively. Whether you’re monitoring data usage or checking connection stability, this update offers valuable information at a glance.

Refined UI and Visual Tweaks

Apple has introduced several subtle yet impactful visual adjustments across the interface. These refinements enhance the overall aesthetic and usability of iOS 26 Beta 2. Key updates include:

Enhanced blur effects for widgets and the control center, creating a more polished look.

Smoother animations for home screen customization, improving the user experience.

Adjusted border radii for UI elements to better align with iPhone screen corners.

Black borders around Spotlight search results for improved visibility and focus.

These changes reflect Apple’s attention to detail, making sure a visually cohesive and user-friendly interface.

Messages App Adds Blue Badges

Unread messages from unknown senders are now marked with a blue badge, making it easier to identify and manage these conversations. Additionally, conversation details have been simplified to display only relevant categories such as media, links, and files. This update streamlines message management, helping you stay organized and focused on important communications.

Order Tracking in Wallet

The Wallet app now supports order tracking, allowing you to monitor purchases directly within the app. This feature integrates seamlessly with your payment and delivery information, offering a centralized solution for managing transactions. Whether you’re tracking a recent purchase or planning future orders, this functionality adds convenience to your shopping experience.

Camera App Brings Back Feature Labels

Labels for features like night mode and flashlight have been reintroduced in the Camera app. These labels provide clarity and guidance, making sure you can fully use your camera’s capabilities without guesswork. Whether you’re capturing photos in low light or adjusting settings, this update makes the process more intuitive.

Crash Feedback in Photos

If the Photos app crashes, a new popup allows you to report the issue directly to Apple. This feedback mechanism helps the company address bugs more efficiently, improving the app’s overall stability. By allowing users to contribute to the refinement process, Apple demonstrates its commitment to delivering a reliable experience.

Enhanced Visual Intelligence for Screenshots

Visual intelligence for screenshots has been upgraded, making it easier to recognize and interact with elements within captured images. This enhancement adds functionality to a feature many users rely on daily, making sure that screenshots are not only a tool for documentation but also a practical resource for interaction and organization.

Why It Matters

iOS 26 Beta 2 represents a thoughtful refinement of the iOS experience. From smarter navigation in Safari to customizable icons in the Files app, these updates reflect Apple’s commitment to usability and innovation. Whether you’re managing files, exploring new music, or recovering your device, these changes are designed to make your interactions smoother, more intuitive, and ultimately more enjoyable.

Gain further expertise in iOS 26 Beta 2 Features by checking out these recommendations.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals