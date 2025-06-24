Apple CarPlay Beta 2 (iOS 26 Beta 2): New Features Unpacked

The iOS 26 Beta 2 release brings a series of updates to Apple CarPlay, focusing on improving functionality, usability, and compatibility. These updates span across Apple’s ecosystem, including enhancements to Apple Maps, Apple Music, the Podcasts app, and the Phone app. With subtle interface refinements, a new ringtone, and revised device compatibility, this update aims to deliver a more seamless and user-friendly experience. The video below from HotshotTek gives us a detailed look at everything new in Apple CarPlay Beta 2.

Apple Maps: Enhanced Navigation Features

Apple Maps in iOS 26 Beta 2 introduces several key improvements, particularly for users with older vehicle displays. The addition of pinch-to-zoom and rotation gestures makes navigation more intuitive and interactive, allowing for greater control over map views. Expanded incident reporting now includes road closures, hazards, and roadworks, offering more comprehensive real-time updates to improve route planning. However, the zoom functionality remains unavailable during active navigation, which may limit its practicality in certain driving scenarios.

Apple Music: Smarter Listening with AI Automix

Apple Music receives a significant upgrade with the introduction of AI Automix technology, which uses artificial intelligence to create seamless transitions between songs by matching their tones and tempos. This feature enhances playlists, making sure a smoother and more immersive listening experience. A new menu icon allows you to easily enable or disable this functionality. Additionally, the autoplay feature has been refined to suggest music based on your listening habits, offering a more personalized and engaging experience for users.

Podcasts App: Greater Control and Customization

The Podcasts app undergoes a redesign to align its interface more closely with Apple Music, offering a cohesive look across Apple’s media apps. New playback speed controls ranging from 0.5x to 3x provide greater flexibility in how you consume content, catering to different listening preferences. An enhanced dialogue option improves clarity for spoken audio, making podcasts easier to follow even in noisy environments. These updates aim to provide a more user-friendly and customizable experience for podcast enthusiasts.

Phone App: Voicemail Access in CarPlay

The Phone app now integrates voicemail functionality directly into CarPlay, allowing you to listen to voicemails while driving. This feature simplifies communication by allowing you to stay connected without compromising safety. It’s a practical addition for users who rely on voicemail for important messages, making sure that key communications are accessible even on the go.

Interface Updates and Subtle Refinements

Several minor updates have been made to the CarPlay interface to enhance its overall usability and aesthetic appeal. These include:

A new splash screen that appears upon startup.

A smaller CarPlay icon for a more streamlined look.

An updated incoming call interface for iPhone users.

While these changes are subtle, they contribute to a more polished and cohesive user experience. However, no new wallpapers have been added, and previously removed wallpapers remain unavailable, leaving customization options unchanged.

New Ringtone: “Alt One”

A fresh ringtone, “Alt One,” has been introduced in iOS 26 Beta 2 and is fully compatible with CarPlay. This new addition provides users with a modern option for audio notifications, catering to those seeking variety in their alert tones. It’s a small yet thoughtful update that adds a touch of personalization to the CarPlay experience.

Device Compatibility: Focus on Modern Hardware

The iOS 26 Beta 2 update adjusts device compatibility, now supporting iPhone 11 and newer models. Unfortunately, older devices such as the iPhone XS and XS Max are no longer supported. This shift reflects Apple’s focus on optimizing performance for newer hardware, making sure that the latest features and updates run smoothly. While this may disappoint users of older devices, it aligns with Apple’s strategy of prioritizing advancements in technology.

Release Schedule

The public beta for iOS 26 is set to launch in July 2025, with the official release planned for the fall. This timeline provides an opportunity for users to explore the new features, test their functionality, and offer feedback before the full rollout. It also allows Apple to address any potential issues and refine the update based on user input.

Refined Features for a Better Experience

The iOS 26 Beta 2 update delivers meaningful improvements across Apple’s ecosystem, particularly for CarPlay users. With enhancements to Apple Maps, Apple Music, the Podcasts app, and the Phone app, alongside interface refinements and a new ringtone, this release focuses on creating a more seamless and enjoyable experience. While the discontinuation of support for older devices may limit access for some users, the overall emphasis remains on optimizing functionality and usability for Apple’s growing user base.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



