iOS 18.5 CarPlay Update: All the New Features You Need to Know!

Apple has released the iOS 18.5 update for CarPlay, introducing a range of enhancements aimed at improving usability, accessibility, and overall functionality. These updates cater to a wide variety of user needs while setting the stage for anticipated features in iOS 19. Below is a detailed exploration video from HotshotTek of the new features and improvements that come with this update for CarPlay in IOS 18.5

Third-Party Navigation Apps: Expanded Options for Drivers

With iOS 18.5, CarPlay now supports third-party navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze for users in the UK. This update aligns with recent regulatory changes, offering you the flexibility to choose navigation tools that best suit your preferences. Whether you value the familiar interface of Google Maps or the real-time traffic updates of Waze, this enhancement ensures a more tailored and efficient navigation experience. By providing alternatives to Apple Maps, CarPlay enables you to select the app that aligns with your driving habits and needs.

Accessibility Enhancements: Prioritizing Inclusivity

Accessibility improvements are a cornerstone of the iOS 18.5 update, reflecting Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity. These new features are designed to make CarPlay more user-friendly for individuals with diverse needs:

Color Filtering: Options such as grayscale and green-to-red filters assist users with color blindness, making on-screen elements easier to distinguish.

Options such as grayscale and green-to-red filters assist users with color blindness, making on-screen elements easier to distinguish. Improved Text Readability: Enhanced bold text and upcoming text enlargement options ensure that content is legible, even at a glance.

Enhanced bold text and upcoming text enlargement options ensure that content is legible, even at a glance. Refined Siri Voice Recognition: Upgraded voice recognition improves responsiveness, particularly benefiting users with hearing impairments or speech variations.

These updates aim to create a more inclusive driving environment, making sure that CarPlay remains accessible to a broader audience.

Voice Control and Siri: Enhanced Interaction

Voice control capabilities have been significantly upgraded in iOS 18.5, making it easier to interact with CarPlay while keeping your focus on the road. Siri now allows you to disable dashboard suggestions, resulting in a cleaner and less distracting interface. Additionally, new messaging settings provide greater flexibility, letting you choose whether to confirm or automatically send texts. These changes enhance your ability to manage communication and navigation seamlessly, making sure a safer and more efficient driving experience.

Spatial Audio: Transforming In-Car Entertainment

The addition of spatial audio support for Apple Music on CarPlay is a notable improvement for music enthusiasts. This feature delivers a multidimensional sound experience, enveloping you in rich, immersive audio. Whether you’re listening to your favorite playlist, a podcast, or an audiobook, spatial audio improves the quality of in-car entertainment, making every drive more enjoyable.

Media Playback During Recording: Seamless Entertainment

A practical enhancement in iOS 18.5 is the ability to record videos on your iPhone without interrupting media playback in your vehicle. This feature ensures that your entertainment continues uninterrupted, even when capturing moments on the go. It’s a small but meaningful improvement that adds convenience to your driving experience.

Third-Row App Columns: Enhanced Usability

For vehicles equipped with larger CarPlay displays, iOS 18.5 introduces a third row of app icons. This feature provides quicker access to more apps directly from your dashboard, reducing the need for scrolling and improving overall usability. By optimizing the layout for larger screens, this update enhances the efficiency of navigating through your CarPlay interface.

User Profile Pictures in Messages: Adding a Personal Touch

Messages on CarPlay now display user profile pictures when sending or receiving texts. This subtle yet impactful update adds a personal element to your communication, making it easier to identify contacts at a glance. It’s a thoughtful addition that enhances the overall messaging experience.

Real-Time Sports Updates: Stay Connected to the Action

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the new real-time sports updates available via Siri. Whether you’re following a live match or catching up on scores, this feature keeps you informed without requiring you to divert your attention from the road. It’s a convenient way to stay connected to your favorite teams and events while driving.

Looking Ahead: Anticipated Features in iOS 19

The upcoming iOS 19 update is expected to bring significant advancements to CarPlay, further enhancing its design and functionality. Some of the anticipated features include:

Redesigned App Icons: Circular icons inspired by Apple Vision for a more modern and cohesive aesthetic.

Circular icons inspired by Apple Vision for a more modern and cohesive aesthetic. Native Vehicle Integration: Deeper integration with vehicle data, pending automaker support, to provide a more seamless experience.

Deeper integration with vehicle data, pending automaker support, to provide a more seamless experience.

Additional customization options for your dashboard, allowing for greater personalization. Enhanced Accessibility: Features like enlarged text and improved Siri voice recognition for identifying passengers aim to make CarPlay even more user-friendly.

These updates are poised to make CarPlay more intuitive, visually appealing, and functional, further solidifying its role as a leading in-car infotainment system.

Notable Limitations: Areas for Improvement

Despite the advancements in iOS 18.5, certain limitations remain. The rollout of CarPlay 2.0 and full-screen vehicle integration has been delayed due to automakers missing deadlines. Additionally, streaming apps like YouTube are still unsupported on CarPlay, though they can be accessed in some vehicles through third-party systems. These gaps highlight areas where future updates could further enhance the CarPlay experience.

A Step Forward for CarPlay

The iOS 18.5 update for CarPlay focuses on refining the user experience through improved accessibility, enhanced customization, and new functionality. While some features are still in development, this update lays a solid foundation for future advancements. Whether you’re navigating with third-party apps, enjoying spatial audio, or staying updated with real-time sports scores, iOS 18.5 delivers a more seamless and personalized driving experience.

