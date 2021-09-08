Woodie Milano Italian designed premium 15W wireless charger

Woodie Milano has created a premium Italian 15w wireless charger which has launched via Kickstarter this month with a unique design finished in hardwood and offering dual power sockets, Qualcomm 3.0 power, fast charging technology, universal AC socket, USB ports and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $116 or £86 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Woodie Milano wireless charger features

– From 5 to 15 Watts: through the magnetic induction, we empowered the Wireless Charger

– V0 Self-Extinguishing Plastic covered with finished with three layers of varnish: color primer; color base; silk touch top coat

– Qualcomm 3.0 quick charging protocol

– Customizing plugs tailored to the country

“With Hardwood Power, a simple gesture can effortlessly revolutionize your charging routine: we’ve upgraded our wireless power strip from 5 to 15 Watts, using innovative magnetic induction, so you can charge your smartphone faster and more safely than ever, with no wires or cables!”

If the Woodie Milano campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Woodie Milano 15w wireless charger project checkout the promotional video below.

“Hardwood Power comes with 2 Universal AC sockets for powering not only laptops, but also table lamps, your home assistant, or even your favorite coffee maker – wherever you are around the world. The type-A USB ports are ideal for recharging your work tools such as a mouse, keyboard, AirPods, trackpads and more… Hardwood Power is equipped with Quick Charge by Qualcomm, a high-speed charging protocol which can detect and adapt to devices in order to recharge your batteries safely, at the quickest possible speed”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 15w wireless charger, jump over to the official Woodie Milano crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

