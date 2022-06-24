Invisible under desk wireless charger for surfaces up to 50mm thick

If you would like to add a wireless charger to your desk without cluttering up your workspace, you may be interested in the new invisible wireless charger that allows you to charge your phone anywhere on your desk. Simply place the charging pack on the underside of your desk and create a charging hotspot in its location on top of your desk. Desks can be up to 50 mm or 2 inches in thickness and the wireless charger will provide 10W of power to your phone.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $74 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Stick it under any surface up to 2 inches thick (50 mm)

Put a sticker on the surface, to note where to put your phone

Charge your phone ( 10W)

Totally amazing & totally Invisible.

No room taken, just charging when your phone is over it

“Designed for Any phone with wireless recharge embedded , or add our Qi receiver to your phone) Offer the charging service at restaurant, coffee shop, bar tables, with no risk of damage or steal Offer recharge service anywhere : Outdoor, Malls, Airports, Train stations, etc… with no possible damage or steal . Product is already designed and ready for production : Help us develop the technology and our market, “

If the Invisible campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Invisible wireless charger project play the promotional video below.

Under desk wireless charger

“Enter in the wireless world, any invisible wireless charger is able to charge a phone, but not limited to that .Need a led lamp on your night table or Office desk? or your phone does not offer wireless charging function, do it without any wires: the invisible charger will feed it ( up to 10 watts) : Use our the Qi receiver. Wireless tech is expanding, help us to become one of the most innovative leader for such technology”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wireless charger, jump over to the official Invisible crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

