Treed environmentally friendly wireless charger for Android and iOS

If you are searching for a more environmentally friendly way to charge your devices you might be interested in the Treed. A honeycomb wireless charger which is 3D printed offering a sustainable design designed and manufactured in Germany. Offering MagSafe compatibility and combined with a sustainable charging cable made from wheat waste the wireless charger is suitable for both Android and iOS devices. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $42 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This Kickstarter is different. We already made the product, tested it out and are ready to enter the market. No mockups, no endless waiting. All we need is to know if you (yes you!) like it. Are you ready to be a part of the 3D revolution? No more regrets. Charge your Apple, Android or other Qi compatible device in no time and help the planet along the way. Magnets, magnets, magnets. Ideal for work or leisure time. Enjoy charging and a stand at the same time. This magnetic feature works only with MagSafe supporting devices.”

Assuming that the Treed funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Treed honeycomb wireless charger project review the promotional video below.

“The included stand will allow you to charge while enjoying some captivating content about the importance of bees for biodiversity of our planet. This year, we found a total badass material. Recycled and compostable PLA from corn starch. So we thought how can we make charger and minimise the waste? Print it! But wait. Is this plastic?! Yes… but no. This one is biodegradable and sustainable. You can fully customise your charger by picking from 6 colours for each of 4 parts. Create your unique design matching your personality and workspace.”

“We are utterly convinced that a majority of people just need to charge their phone comfortably. It has to work and look great. And we also believe that our planet does not need more gimmicky features. It desperately needs valuable things. That’s why we focus our whole existence on designing and manufacturing products from scratch to make the value an ultimate feature.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the honeycomb wireless charger, jump over to the official Treed crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

