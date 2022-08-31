Atom Studios Keep MagSafe Wallet unveiled

Atom Studios has launched a new MagSafe Wallet for the iPhone, the wallet is called Keep and it has been constructed from natural materials.

The Atom Studios Keep MagSafe Wallet is made from cork and it comes in a choice of two colors, Natural and Carbon Black.

Akbar Ali, Creative Director at Atom Studios says: “We carefully consider environmental impact when designing our products, so choosing cork as the material for Keep was crucial. We want to offer iPhone users a beautifully designed, functional MagSafe wallet with environmentally friendly credentials. Many MagSafe wallets on the market are made from leather or plastic which ends up in landfill, so Keep will be an attractive option for conscious shoppers.”

Not only is cork biodegradable, recyclable and reusable it’s also inherently sustainable – oak cork trees grow abundantly and harvesting the cork assists in CO2 absorption. Every year, the trees absorb nearly 14m tonnes of carbon dioxide during their natural regeneration. Harvesting the bark from these trees aids in the regeneration process, and helps them absorb more carbon dioxide and release more oxygen.

You can find out more details about the Atom Studios Keep MagSafe Wallet at the link below, it works with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range of handsets and retails for £29.99.

Source Atom

