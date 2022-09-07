Mac and iOS desktop 140w wireless charger

Apple Mac and iOS users searching for a small compact yet versatile desktop wireless charger might be interested in the new Magic Dock offering 140w of charging power and featuring a real-time charging display. The charger features a USB-C 140W input and come supplied with a 140W PD 3.1 USB-C to USB-C cable.

The high powered 140W USB-C port can recharge your 16” MacBook Pro (2021) using its integrated fast charge technology from flat to 50% battery power in just 30 mins. While the integrated wireless 20W USB-C charger provides you with the ability to charge your iPhone from flat to to 50% in just 30 minutes, 3 times faster than your old 5W charger say it is creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $53 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the Magic Dock, A beautifully designed 140W USB-C PD 3.1 charger with HD display & wireless charging pad. Experience groundbreaking high-speed charging and innovative features in an unbelievably compact cube, giving you a versatile gadget to fast charge all your EDC devices in style. An aesthetically-pleasing slimline design adds an air of high-tech sophistication to your desk. The Magic Dock looks like an artwork floating on the table.”

Mac iOS desktop wireless charger

If the Magic Dock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Magic Dock 140w wireless charger and dock project view the promotional video below.

“This small cube consists of three different grids with different elements and different exquisite textures combined. Its harmonious design makes you feel your environment is well organized. First in the industry to use an orbit ambient light around the base of Magic Dock, its ambient light has different display modes that indicate the charging status and creates a dynamic environment to stimulate the flow of ideas and inspire yourself.”

“Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of the Magic Dock. Just set down and power up to enjoy the convenient charging experience. Magic Dock features a HD screen that is able to display vivid charging information and status. It is rarely seen in a portable charger while huge of the uses are desire for it through our market research.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 140w wireless charger and dock, jump over to the official Magic Dock crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

