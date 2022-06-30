Hoollow invisible under desk 10W wireless phone charger

If you like to keep your desk free from clutter you may be interested in a new under desk charging station that provides a distraction free way to charge your phone. The Hoollow wireless phone charger has launched by Indiegogo this month and is equipped with two 10W charging pads with each equipped with two charging coils. Available in both black-and-white the charger is Qi compatible and features anti-overheat technology.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Hoollow keeps your smartphone underneath to reduce unnecessary distractions. Helping you stay concentrated while working or studying. Encourages you to be more conscious before picking up your phone to prevent mindless scrolling. So that you can focus on the task at hand and always do your best work. Most of the chargers turn our tabletops untidy and highly distracting. It doesn’t have to be like that. Introducing Hoollow, a new charging approach that turns your table cleaner and calmer; Helps to divide your concentration time and relaxation time within a second.”

If the Hoollow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Hoollow wireless phone charger project view the promotional video below.

Wireless phone charger

“With Hoollow, table charging has become tidier than ever. Hoollow arranges devices, cables, and charging structures neatly underdesk. Say goodbye to tangled wires and charging pads. The best thing is- it takes up no space on your tabletop! Sometimes we just wanna unplug and take a break. Leave the rest to Hoollow, and enjoy the moments that can have you good recharged. “

“2-in-1 dual 10W wireless charging output with a wide-range 4 coils module. Ensure your devices are right to the coils within a second. (No more coils-matching game for both MagSafe and non-MagSafe devices) Fully compatible with every Qi-enabled device.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless phone charger, jump over to the official Hoollow crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

