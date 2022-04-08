Gigastone Qi wireless power bank charger from $38

Gigastone is a new portable wall charger and portable wireless power bank capable of keeping your phones, earbuds and watches topped up during the day. The wireless charger combines a wall charger, power bank with 10,000 mAh battery, power hub offering both USB-A and USB-C connection offering Power Delivery 3.0 together with a digital power display and Qi wireless charging pad offering a maximum output of 15w.

Compatible with Qi enabled devices such as iPhones, AirPods and other devices the power bank can charge wirelessly through cases up to 3 mm in thickness and even phones in Armor Gear cases. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $38 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Nowadays it’s essential to stay connected anytime, anywhere. However, it’s not always easy to do so when you’re getting out and about. Missing a vital charging piece when your power is about to run out? Here’s a scenario that you might be familiar with: You’re back in the hotel room from a busy day of activities. Time to give an energy boost to all the electronic devices that are barely surviving on low battery. But why do you need 4 parts when you can just make it 1? Even if you accidentally leave a cable or the power adapter behind, you can still keep your charging going without interruption.”

Wireless Qi power bank

If the Gigastone crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Gigastone wireless power bank project view the promotional video below.

“The days of carefully checking your packing list of electronic gears are over. Go free and reckless. You only need Gigastone Power Bank to keep your devices running, ALL THE TIME. A power bank without battery is basically a heavy chunk without purpose, and the worse is that you can’t recharge it without all the gears. Gigastone Power Bank can recharge its battery with the built-in plug, completely cable-free and without adapters. Enjoy the convenience of true wireless charging!”

“The days of struggling with cables and adapters are gone. With Gigastone Power Bank, there’s no limitation of the type of port and cable. No need to bring along extra accessories to keep both your phone and the power bank charged!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless power bank, jump over to the official Gigastone crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

