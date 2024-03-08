15 inch M3 MacBook Air vs 14 inch MacBook Pro (Video)

Apple just launched their new MacBook Air and the device comes with the Apple M3 processor it comes with a choice of a 15-inch or a 13-inch display. The video below from Matthew Moniz gives us a look at the new 15-inch MacBook Air and also compares it to the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

This detailed analysis not only compares it with its predecessor but also puts it against the might of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Let’s delve deeper into what makes the new MacBook Air stand out and how it fares against the MacBook Pro, guiding you through your decision-making process.

Subtle Refinements with the M3 Chip

At first glance, the 15-inch MacBook Air might seem like a mirror image of its predecessor, but under the hood, it introduces subtle yet significant upgrades. Central to these improvements is the M3 processor, accompanied by an updated Wi-Fi 6E chip. While the aesthetics—design, weight, dimensions, and port placement—remain unchanged, these internal upgrades hint at Apple’s commitment to enhancing performance and connectivity without altering the MacBook’s iconic design language.

Design Evolution: Midnight Blue

In terms of design, the introduction of a new midnight color option is a nod to those craving a touch of elegance and practicality. This unique navy blue hue, which appears almost black under certain lighting conditions, is designed to better resist fingerprints, although some visibility remains. This aesthetic choice is more than just about looks; it represents a thoughtful consideration towards usability and maintenance.

Enhanced Connectivity and Audio

A standout feature for professionals is the MacBook Air 15’s capability to connect to two monitors simultaneously, albeit in a closed-lid scenario. This necessitates the use of an external mouse and keyboard, paving the way for a versatile workstation setup. Audio quality sees an improvement as well, with the MacBook Air 15’s speakers outperforming those of the MacBook Air 13. However, it’s suggested to conduct a side-by-side sound test with the MacBook Pro 14 for a direct comparison.

Display and Pricing: A Closer Look

Despite expectations for a technological leap, the display retains its IPS panel, steering clear of the mini LED or OLED upgrades found in the Pro models. This decision likely reflects Apple’s strategy to differentiate between its Air and Pro lineups. When it comes to pricing, the base model starts at $1,299, but for a configuration that meets 2024’s standards—16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage—the price jumps to $1,699. This raises questions about the device’s value proposition, especially when compared to its Pro counterpart.

Performance Benchmarks and Comparative Analysis

The heart of the MacBook Air 15 is its M3 processor, which shines in tasks requiring fast single-core and multi-core speeds. Photoshop enthusiasts will appreciate the noticeable performance boost. Gaming, though feasible, is constrained by the game library and may necessitate compromises in resolution and visual quality.

When placed side by side with the MacBook Pro 14, the MacBook Air 15 finds itself in a precarious position. For a slight increase in price, the MacBook Pro 14 offers a richer feature set, making it a tough competitor. For those whose needs don’t stretch to the capabilities of the M3 processor, the MacBook Air 13 with M2 presents a more value-oriented choice.

The MacBook Air 15 with its M3 chip is a testament to Apple’s incremental innovation strategy, focusing on specific performance enhancements, connectivity improvements, and introducing a striking new color option. Its performance capabilities, especially in quiet operation without fan noise, make it a compelling choice for certain user groups. However, its positioning against the feature-rich and closely priced MacBook Pro 14 requires potential buyers to carefully consider their unique needs and whether the updates in the MacBook Air justify the investment.

Deciding between the new MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro comes down to assessing one’s specific requirements against the offerings of each model. With this comprehensive overview, you’re better equipped to make an informed choice that aligns with your preferences and demands from a high-performing laptop.

Source & Image Credit: Matthew Moniz



